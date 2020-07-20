Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells $1,190,082.50 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $133.95 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $138.22. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after buying an additional 569,090 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 558,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,341,000 after buying an additional 421,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

