Brokerages Anticipate Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Identiv posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 million, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Identiv by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Identiv by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.