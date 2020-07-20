Insider Selling: Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $1,003,454.88 in Stock

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $1,003,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,442,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $506,290.98.

NOVT stock opened at $103.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.25. Novanta Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $115.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.61 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 70.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

