Insider Selling: Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $1,003,454.88 in Stock

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $1,003,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,442,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 27th, Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $506,290.98.
NOVT stock opened at $103.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.25. Novanta Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $115.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 70.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.