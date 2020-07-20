Insider Selling: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells $1,086,000.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCAT opened at $35.89 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

