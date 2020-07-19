Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 7,281 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

