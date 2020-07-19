Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 2,000 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.64 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

