Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $2.49 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

