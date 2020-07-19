First Command Bank Buys 66,629 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.7% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $7,348,000. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

