Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.97. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $311.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

