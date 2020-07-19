Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

JPM stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.