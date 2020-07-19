JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lowered by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.