Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 290,785 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,205,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $301,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.