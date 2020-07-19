Somerset Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average is $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

