GFG Capital LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

