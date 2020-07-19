Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,171 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

