CWH Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,920 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CWH Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

