JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 341 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

