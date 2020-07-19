Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

