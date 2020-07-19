JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

