Morgan Stanley Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $422.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.86.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

