Morgan Stanley Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $422.00

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.86.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Analyst Recommendations for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Increases Domino’s Pizza Price Target to $422.00
Morgan Stanley Increases Domino’s Pizza Price Target to $422.00
Parallel Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Charter Communications Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Charter Communications Inc
Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla Inc
Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla Inc
J B Hunt Transport Services PT Raised to $115.00
J B Hunt Transport Services PT Raised to $115.00
Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc.
Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc.
Eversource Energy Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont
Eversource Energy Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report