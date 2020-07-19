Parallel Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.75.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $564.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $569.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.66 and its 200-day moving average is $500.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.