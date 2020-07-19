Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 490,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $204,992,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $707.19.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,500.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,085.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.47. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.