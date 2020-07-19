J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $115.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.37.

JBHT opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

