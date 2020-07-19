Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,062.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.20.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.