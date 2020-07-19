Trust Co. of Vermont Has $519,000 Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $36.13 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

