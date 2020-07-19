Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $13,251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 469.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

