1,865 Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in VF by 37.3% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

