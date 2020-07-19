Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 200 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,042,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,802,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Water Works by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after purchasing an additional 662,116 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1,052.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after purchasing an additional 453,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

