Trust Co. of Vermont Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in VF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of VF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of VF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 50,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VF stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

