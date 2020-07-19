Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 256 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.89. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

