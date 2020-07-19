Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $83,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

