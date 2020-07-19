Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.94. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.