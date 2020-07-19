Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,394,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,759,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,517,680 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $55.04 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

