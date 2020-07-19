Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 180,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 32,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

