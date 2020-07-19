Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Buys 1,658 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

