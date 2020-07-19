Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Scharf Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Scharf Investments LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $113,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.