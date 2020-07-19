Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) VP Sells $32,882.96 in Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KR stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $6,746,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,312,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 393,671 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

