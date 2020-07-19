Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.96.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $281.88 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.