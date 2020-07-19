Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $35,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

