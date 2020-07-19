340 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Okta by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Okta by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $7,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,267.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $284,806.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 545,937 shares of company stock worth $103,129,024. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

