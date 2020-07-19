340 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Okta by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Okta by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $7,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,267.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $284,806.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 545,937 shares of company stock worth $103,129,024. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: Forex

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pioneer Natural Resources Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Pioneer Natural Resources Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
340 Shares in Okta Inc Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
340 Shares in Okta Inc Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in Lincoln National Co.
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in Lincoln National Co.
PGGM Investments Takes $11.51 Million Position in Zoetis Inc
PGGM Investments Takes $11.51 Million Position in Zoetis Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $85,000 in Nike Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $85,000 in Nike Inc
334 Shares in NVIDIA Co. Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
334 Shares in NVIDIA Co. Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report