Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,251,000 after purchasing an additional 280,463 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 317.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 80,618 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.04.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

