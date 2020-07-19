PGGM Investments Takes $11.51 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average of $131.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

