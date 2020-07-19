Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $85,000 in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Nike by 249.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Nike by 81.3% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $96.28 on Friday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

