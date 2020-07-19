334 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $408.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.15 and its 200 day moving average is $296.06. The company has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.95.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 49 shares of company stock worth $14,574 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

