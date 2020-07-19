PGGM Investments Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $149.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.20.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

