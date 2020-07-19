Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after buying an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $109,436,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $203.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.72. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.72. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.