Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 7,092 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,448.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

