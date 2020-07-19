Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,445 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $220,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

