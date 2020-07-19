S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

