Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,503 Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PEY opened at $14.68 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.